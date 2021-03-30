Bull run: Sensex zooms over 1,200 points to reclaim 50,000 mark; HDFC Bank, Infosys, RIL among gainers

Despite the second wave of COVID-19 and fallout of hedge fund Archegos Capital, stock markets in India today soared -- Sensex was up by over 1,250 points and Nifty was up by over 340 points.



At one point, Sensex touched 50,268.45 points and Nifty traded at 14,876.30 points. All sectoral indices were trading in green. The market is expected to be volatile for some time due to various global event and this sudden, steep rise in the market is a volatility indicator.



HDFC Bank share soars by over 4 per cent. The day high for the stock of the lender was Rs 1,561.45 per share. The bank was the top gainer, followed by Infosys, HDFC, Reliance Industries Limited, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) among others.



Shares of companies like HCL Technology, NTPC, Nestle India, HUL, Titan among others were up by over 3 per cent.



Sectors like Information technology, banking and metals were performing well. Stocks of Infosys, TCS, and HCL Technology were up by 3 per cent. Meanwhile, Hinduja Global Solutions saw a 20 per cent rise in its share. It was up by Rs 292.30 per piece. At 3.38 pm, Sensex Bankex, BSE Information Technology and BSE Metal were up by 1.51 per cent, 3.51 per cenr and 2.54 per cent respectively.