Building and executing EV charging infrastructure in India

The automobile industry is heading towards a more decarbonized ecosystem, with the advent and advancement of the Electric Vehicle sector. To ensure the sustainability of the changing face of the mobility sector, India has extended its support to the Global EV30@30 campaign, which aims to have at least 30 percent of new vehicle sales be electric by 2030.

Major states in India (including Gujarat and Maharashtra) are investing in incentives and subsidies to electric vehicles to ensure that they take a step towards making the state emission-free as a future endeavor.

The prerequisite to a smooth transition from fossil fuel-run vehicles to electric vehicles requires widespread electric vehicle charging infrastructure. However, it is no secret that the infrastructure in India barely supports individual EV vehicles and fleets.

Owing to the lack of EV charging infrastructure in India, there is a need to build and customize a unique ecosystem that shall meet the local requirements and support individual EV and fleet owners across all the different types of vehicle segments. There needs to be a contextual approach to efficiently build and implement an EV charging infrastructure to completely address the anxiety on the part of EV owners in managing their commute on a day-to-day basis.

Through a partnership of the government and private players, building such infrastructure is now a feasible reality.

Implementing EV charging infra: Building blocks

There were over 927 public charging stations set up by PSUs and Discoms alone in mid 2020 as per the Central Electricity Authority. While several private players have also started deploying EV charging stations since then, the situation remains that EV charging infrastructure will need to scale up significantly to deliver the confidence and breadth of network for prospective EV owners.

During the period 2019-2025, the EV infrastructure market is expected to grow at a compound growth rate of over 40 percent. With a demand-driven market, the immediate task at hand is to have enough information to correctly understand the requirement of EV charging infrastructure while taking a distributed approach to the infrastructural changes. To understand the steps in the implementation of EV charging infrastructure, let us take into consideration some of the aspects laid down below:

Understanding requisites

Understanding the need for building an EV charging infrastructure is the initial premise when mapping the road for a suitable EV ecosystem. For instance, having an extensive idea of the kinds of electric vehicles that run on Indian roads is crucial; light electric vehicles that comprise two-wheelers and three-wheelers have similar charging requirements and form a sizable chunk of the vehicles on Indian roads. Therefore, a parking space with a distributed public charging infrastructure will suit EVs running on Indian roads. The idea is to have small but multiple parking spaces to build an effective network everywhere in the city. In building such a low tension electricity distribution network, the design will be made highly scalable and, thus, largely beneficial to the objective cause of making EV charging easily accessible.

Analyzing the cost

The cost of building an EV charging infrastructure largely depends on the types of chargers that the users would require. Depending on the type of charger installed – Bharat AC001 charge points of CCS chargers, there could be other costs including civil works, power connections, EVSE management software & infrastructure, and more.

Bharat AC001 or equivalent charge points are among the most cost effective at below Rs 10,000, larger CCS and/or DC rapid chargers could have budgets upwards of Rs 1 lakh to 40 lakh. Needless to say, the performance of different chargers would vary depending on the type of vehicle, the power capacity and speed of charging. The cost-benefit blueprint must be strictly followed to ensure that the projection manifests into reality.

Integrated planning and infrastructural setup requirement

Integrated planning is an admissible aspect of implementing an EV charging infrastructure. The assessment of EV charging demand, based on the projected number of EVs on the road, contributes to the target setting. On the other hand, public charging infrastructure planning, driven by the demand and need for localized access, helps identify the spatial distribution of charging points across an area. This exercise effectively makes a city-level model and takes it to the neighborhood level.

The electricity supply for charging infrastructure must also be planned with equal importance. In many cases, DISCOMS can help in streamlining the procedure of providing electricity connections for EV charging stations. Additional regulatory measures such as smart charging methods for energy management, EV tariffs, and time-of-day tariff measures can minimize load of EV charging from the electric grid.

Business revenue model

As the Electric Vehicle market is booming in India and is expected to expand rapidly in the next few years, several stakeholders are exploring investments in the EV charging infrastructure, expecting the setup to scale up. It is essential to create a simplified permission and approval process for implementation to ensure that the business revenue model in EV charging infrastructure aims to maximize profit through customer satisfaction.

Conclusion

With the collaborative efforts of private firms and the government, the desired change in the EV charging infrastructure is no more a long shot. Instead, by following the above steps, the sustainable infrastructure is ever closer to being an objective reality than it could be comprehended even a number of years back.

(Prashant Chandrasekaran is Co-Founder & COO, ValetEZ. Views are personal)

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 07:23 PM IST