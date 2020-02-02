Budget unlikely to boost economy in short-term: Crisil

"There is some support to growth, but nothing substantial in the short term. However, the government is still eyeing the long-term and has, therefore, pushed capex. The multiplier impact of this will be positive but lagged," Crisil said.

The report observed that in the absence of growth-triggering factors, growth pick-up in fiscal 2021 is expected to be largely led by the base effect and supported by somewhat better farm incomes led by a good rabi crop and the delayed impact of monetary easing.

A normal monsoon in 2020 and benign global crude oil prices would be critical to achieve the predicted growth, it added.

According to the report, despite tight fiscal conditions, the budget makes room for higher capex and overall capex is budgeted to increase 18% in the fiscal year 2020-21.

"A large part of this is because of spending on infrastructure creation. Overall infrastructure spending, however, is budgeted to decline 7% in fiscal 2021. This is because of lower reliance on extra budgetary spending through central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) despite higher budgetary support. Lower spending is especially seen in roads and highways, urban infrastructure, and power," it said.

It further said that the budget has tightened revenue expenditure, but makes way for higher social-sector spending. Growth in revenue expenditure is expected to slow down in fiscal 2021, led by lower burden of food, fuel and fertiliser subsidies.

The budget, however, makes way for higher allocations on some of the flagship programmes, such as Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna (PMKSY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan), spending on which is revenue in nature, it added.