Budget 2024: Union Cabinet Meets In Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation; Watch

New Delhi: Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Parliament on Tuesday to approve the Union Budget ahead of its presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Parliament this morning to attend the cabinet meeting.

#WATCH | PM Modi in Parliament, ahead of the presentation of Union budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman



(Video source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/T0RD4hBO2z — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi | Copies of the Union Budget 2024 brought to the Parliament, ahead of presentation of first budget of Modi government in its third term pic.twitter.com/hWM1Jh2Wub — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

PM Modi On Economic Survey 2023-24

On Monday, Prime Minister said the Economic Survey highlighted the prevailing strengths of the economy and identifies areas for further growth and progress as the government "moves towards building a Viksit Bharat".

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Pralhad Joshi were also seen arriving in the Parliament earlier for the Cabinet meeting today.

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget today in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/SunFHskX6R — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

#WATCH | Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah arrives in Parliament.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget today in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/TVOMpLu83z — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi | Ahead of Union Budget presentation, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "The Budget will help in the further economic growth of the country." pic.twitter.com/Ay5GCjvVA4 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

Union Budget 2024-25

At 11 am, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024-25.

Earlier today, Sitharaman met with President Droupadi Murmu before leaving for Parliament. This would mark Sitharaman's seventh consecutive budget and eclipses the late Moraji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets, which is likely to focus on changes in the income tax structure and improving the ease of doing business in India.

Addressing the media, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary earlier said that the first Union Budget of the third Modi government will be based on his mantra of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas".

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that this budget would accelerate the country's economic growth.

"The economic growth that happened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this budget and this Budget will further accelerate it. The budget that will be presented today by Nirmala ji will also help our country, which is the fastest-growing economy," Pralhad Joshi said while speaking to the media on the Parliament premises on Tuesday.

The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.

On Monday, the economic survey presented in Parliament by finance minister Sithraman stated that in the medium term, the Indian economy can grow at a rate of 7 per cent. The economic survey stated, "In the medium term, the Indian economy can grow at a rate of 7 per cent plus on a sustained basis if we build on the structural reforms undertaken over the last decade. This requires a tripartite compact between the Union Government, State Governments and the private sector.

"The survey further added that India faces a unique blend of opportunities and challenges amid global trends such as geo-economic fragmentation, a push for self-reliance, looming climate change, the rise of technology, and limited policy space.