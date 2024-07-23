Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces ‘One Month Wage’ Provident Fund Boost for First-Time Employees | PTI

The Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 in the Parliament today (July 23) unveiling a series of new schemes.

Sitharaman, during the Budget speech, announced certain initiatives aimed to create substantial employment opportunities and support the workforce with financial incentives.

Scheme A: Provident Fund Boost for New Entrants

Addressing the concerns raised in recent elections about job creation, the Finance Minister announced is a Provident Fund contribution scheme for new employees.

Under this scheme, the first time job seeker across all sectors will receive a financial boost equivalent to one month's salary. During the Budget speech, FM said, “One month wage for first time employees."

Key Highlights of the scheme

Target - 21 million youths

Benefit - Up to Rs 15,000 in Provident Fund contributions

Process - Direct-benefit transfer in three installments

Government to implement 3 schemes for ‘Employment Linked Incentive’ as part of the Prime Minister’s package



Scheme to provide one-month wage to all persons newly entering the workforce in all formal sectors expected to benefit 210 lakh youth



Scheme B - Incentives for Manufacturing Sector Employment

The second scheme announced by her during the budget focuses on generating job creation in the manufacturing sector.

Under this scheme, it will offer financial incentives to both employees and employers based on their Provident Fund contributions.

Key Highlights of the scheme

Focus - Manufacturing sector

Benefit - Direct incentives to both employees and employers

Duration - First four years of employment

Scheme C: Support for Employers Across Sectors

Providing support to employers across various sectors, this scheme includes a reimbursement of up to Rs 3,000 per month for two years to employers who hire additional employees with salaries up to Rs 1 lakh per month.

Key Highlights of the scheme

Target - Employers across all sectors

Reimbursement - Up to Rs 3,000 per month for two years

Salary Cap - Rs 1 lakh per month