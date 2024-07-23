 Budget 2024: 'NSP Vatsalya Schemes Compelling Aspect Is Its Flexibility,' Says DSP Pension Fund Managers CEO Rahul Bhagat
NPS Vatsalya is a specialised version of the existing NPS, designed specifically for young individuals.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
Budget 2024: 'NSP Vatsalya Schemes Compelling Aspect Is Its Flexibility,' Says Rahul Bhagat |

In her 2024 Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the National Pension Scheme (NPS) Vatsalya, an initiative aimed at encouraging long-term savings for minors. Sitharaman announced, “NPS Vatsalya, a scheme allowing parents and guardians to contribute on behalf of minors, will be launched.”

NPS Vatsalya is a specialised version of the existing NPS, designed specifically for young individuals. This new program enables parents or guardians to open retirement savings accounts for their minor children and make contributions towards these accounts, securing their financial future.

Take a look at what Rahul Bhagat, CEO of DSP Pension Fund Managers, had to say.

"The introduction of the NPS Vatsalaya scheme by the finance minister marks a significant step towards fostering a culture of long-term financial planning for minors in our country. This initiative allows parents and guardians to proactively invest in the future financial security of their children from an early age.

Under this scheme, parents can open and manage investment accounts on behalf of their minors, ensuring a structured approach to savings and investments. This not only instills a sense of financial discipline from a young age but also sets the stage for robust financial planning as children grow into adulthood.

One of the most compelling aspects of the NPS Vatsalaya scheme is its flexibility. As minors reach adulthood, these accounts can seamlessly transition into regular National Pension System (NPS) accounts, continuing to build upon the initial investments made during their formative years.

In essence, the NPS Vatsalaya scheme represents a forward-thinking approach by the government to empower families with the means to plan for their children's futures responsibly. It encourages savings and investment habits that will undoubtedly benefit our society as a whole in the long run."

