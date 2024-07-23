 Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman Announces Increase In Deductions; Standard Deduction Up to ₹75,000 and Family Pension Deduction Up to ₹25,000
Vikrant DurgaleUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
article-image

The finance minister presented budget 2024 today, in which she made a lot of announcements, but for the common man, Personal income tax is one of the most important announcement that everyone is waiting for.

In budget 2024, there was no change in Tax regimes but there was an increase in couple of the deductions that are available for the tax payers which in turn reduces the individual's tax liability.

Increase In deductions

For those who are choosing the new tax structure, the finance minister had two announcements to make.

The standard deduction limit was raised by the government from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. Under the new tax regime. Under the new tax regime, salaried employees can save as much as Rs 17,500 on income tax.

In a similar vein, it is suggested that pensioners' family pension deduction be increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. About four crore salaried people and pensioners will benefit from this, according to FM Sitharaman.

Expectations

The budget was expected to rationalize the capital gains tax system, increase tax breaks on interest paid on housing loans, and double the standard deduction to Rs 1 lakh.

