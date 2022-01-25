Budget 2022: Volvo Group India seeks moderate taxation regime for auto sector

Volvo Group India stressed on the need for a selective strategy on phased manufacturing programme in some areas to boost technology adoption for the automobile sector in the upcoming budget.

In its pre-budget expectation note, Volvo Group India & South Asia President and Managing Director, Kamal Bali stated that the industry is looking forward to a resolute policy to avoid inverted duty structure for components.

Bali said that Volvo Group India was hoping and wishing to see the budget continuing to press forward on infrastructure-focused capital expenditure, clean, green and connected logistics, in order to ensure a robust, competitive and sustainable industrial ecosystem.

"While the last few quarters have been a period of strong recovery and rebound, the industry is still not close to the peak of 2018, he said. Terming the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme together with the vehicle scrappage policy as ''path breaking measures,” Bali said.

The industry would like to see a uniform GST rate of 18 per cent on all auto components in the upcoming budget. Apart from this, the industry is looking forward to a resolute policy to avoid inverted duty structure for components,” Bali stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 06:12 PM IST