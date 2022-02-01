Budget 2022: Tax for cooperative societies reduced to 15%

The government proposes to reduce the Alternate Minimum Tax rate for co-operative societies to 15 per cent from the current 18.5 per cent, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23.

Sitharaman added that the government also proposes to reduce the surcharge on co-operative societies to 7 per cent from 12 per cent at present for those having total income of more than Rs 1 crore and up to Rs 10 crore.

Sitharaman said that to establish a globally competitive business environment, a concessional tax regime of 15 per cent was introduced by the government for certain newly-incorporated domestic manufacturing companies.

The government proposes to extend the last date for commencement of manufacturing or production under Section 115BAB by one year to March 31, 2024 from March 31, 2023.

Sitharaman added that in order to track such transactions, the Government proposes to provide for tax deduction by the person giving benefits, if the aggregate value of such benefits exceeds Rs 20,000 during the financial year.

Stating that the ‘Health and Education Cess' is imposed as an additional surcharge on the taxpayer for funding specific government welfare programs, the minister, to reiterate the legislative intent, proposed to clarify that any surcharge or cess on income and profits is not allowable as business expenditure.

Sitharaman announced that the government proposes to provide that no set off of any loss shall be allowed against undisclosed income detected during search and survey operations.

