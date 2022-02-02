Budget 2022: Tailwind for India’s energy transition journey

Climate action and energy transition were the linchpins of the Union Budget 2022. The budget enunciated the need for sustainable urban spaces and transportation with an intention to integrate macro growth with inclusive welfare.

Sitharaman’s 1.5-hour long speech was sprinkled with encouraging announcements for the transport sector – pushing for a reimagination of urban spaces and infrastructure in line with India’s growth aspirations.

Historically, our investments in public transportation and infrastructure building have remained massively inadequate in face of rapid urbanization.

It is, therefore, heartening to see the government’s increased thrust towards reducing the negative externalities of urbanization and moving beyond treating the entire transport ecosystem as ‘business as usual’.

A master plan to spur growth

The PM Gati Shakti Master Plan announced in the budget focuses on development of roads, railways, airports, ports, public transport and logistical synergies. The Budget also includes a plan to operationalize 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains, 100 new cargo terminals, expansion of highways by 25,000kms and mobilization of Rs 20,000 crore to complement public resources. Refreshingly, the budget has also proposed a Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) to enable seamless multi-modal transportation.

The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for solar module manufacturing also received a mega thrust in the Budget. The scheme, has now been augmented by Rs 19,500 crore. Reinforcing the idea of sustainable cities The Budget has waved a big, green flag to electric mobility by proposing a battery swapping policy which would be instrumental in boosting the adoption of electric vehicles in areas with space constraints for charging infrastructure. Sitharaman also emphasized on the promotion of battery energy as service (BaaS) that would be pivotal in decoupling the high cost of battery from the vehicle itself – one of the biggest roadblocks in EV adoption.

Many hits but a few misses

While the tone of the budget is largely positive for the EV sector, some key measures expected by industry stakeholders were missing in Sitharaman’s speech. These include inclusion of EVs in priority sector lending mandate, fiscal incentives, R&D and dedicated funding for freight fleets. The Budget has rightly brought the national focus on facilitating sustainable infrastructure development that falls in line with India’s COP26 commitment of becoming a net-zero carbon economy by 2070.

