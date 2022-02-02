Budget 2022: Steps announced for SEZs will promote growth, boost exports: EPCES

The Budget 2022 proposal announced to replace the existing law governing SEZs with new legislation, and reforms in the customs administration of these zones, will help in further improving ease of doing business, promoting growth, and boosting exports, EPCES said

Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs Chairman Bhuvnesh Seth stated that the special economic zone (SEZ) sector was being overlooked for a long period after the withdrawal of direct tax benefits.

''EPCES will be working closely with the Department of Commerce, Department of Revenue, state governments along with SEZ developers and units and other stakeholders in framing the new legislation,'' Seth said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget Speech proposed to replace the existing law governing SEZs with new legislation to enable states to become partners in 'Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs'.

The existing SEZ Act was enacted in 2006, to create export hubs and boost manufacturing in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 03:02 PM IST