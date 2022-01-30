Budget 2022 should bring more PLI rates to boost job creation in mfg: CII

Ahead of the Union Budget 2022, industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) pitched for additional incentive rates to be included in the Production Linked Incentive Schemes based on the number of jobs created.

CII has suggested that employment-intensive sectors such as leather and food processing could be provided an incentive scheme to attract investments and create employment.

CII also recommends that more employment-intensive sectors be brought under the purview of the PLI schemes which will greatly encourage investments in these sectors,'' stated CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee.

The incentives could be based on the proposed number of jobs being created in the project, giving higher weightage to job creation in the PLI schemes, said CII.

The chamber recommended that the outlay for MGNREGA be enhanced considerably to support the rural poor, which would also encourage consumption growth.

It also suggested that Section 80JJAA of the Income Tax Act which provides for benefits for new workers with less than a threshold income of wages of Rs 25,000 per month should enhance the limit to encourage higher skilled jobs creation.

CII stated that 'on the job' training should be extended to all sectors with industry associations as third-party agencies for scaling up apprenticeship.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 06:31 PM IST