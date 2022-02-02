Budget 2022 short on structural reform announcements: Fitch

India's budget for the fiscal beginning April focuses on giving a boost to the ongoing economic recovery through a sharp increase in Capex spending but is short on major growth-enhancing structural reform announcements, Fitch Ratings said.

The deficit targets present in the Union budget 2022-23 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ''are a bit higher than our forecasts when we affirmed India's 'BBB '/Negative sovereign rating in November,'' stated Jeremy Zook, Director and Primary Sovereign analyst for India, Fitch Ratings.

''Our expectation of modest fiscal outperformance in (current) FY22 from last year's budget target appears unlikely to materialize, with the budget flagging a revised deficit of 6.9 percent of GDP,'' Fitch said.

''This budget illustrates the government's focus on giving a boost to the ongoing economic recovery through a sharp increase in CAPEX spending while relying on economic growth and buoyant revenues to achieve its financial sustainability objectives,'' Zook said.

Fitch said that deficits at the state level could add further pressure to our general government fiscal deficit measure, highlighted by the 4.0 percent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) borrowing allowance in FY23 (April 2022 to March 2023).

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 02:38 PM IST