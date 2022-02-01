Budget 2022: Open platform for National Digital Health Ecosystem under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem to be rolled out under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The National Digital Health Ecosystem platform will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework.

Sitharaman expressed empathy for those who had to bear adverse health and economic effects of the pandemic.

The Finance Minister also announced a 'National Tele Mental Health Programme' to provide better access to quality mental health counselling and care services.

Sitharaman highlighted that the initiatives of the last year's budget have seen significant progress and have been provided with adequate allocations in this Budget as well.

