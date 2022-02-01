Budget 2022: No announcement on Income Tax in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ​speech

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made no mention of Income Tax in her Budget 2022 speech on Tuesday.

Menawhile, Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, announced that any income from all the virtual or digital assets will be taxed at 30 per cent.

The Finance Minister also mentioned that gift of virtual assets will be taxed at the receiver's end.

Further, Sitharaman said that digital rupee - using blockchain and other technology - will be introduced by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2022-23.

"Digital rupee will be issued using blockchain and other technologies. It will be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy," she stated.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:41 PM IST