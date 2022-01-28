Budget 2022 needs to maximise on lithium-ion battery manufacturing: Report

Soaring requirement for electric vehicles as well as energy storage applications in India are necessary drivers for the government of India to commit to serious investment in lithium-ion battery manufacturing in Budget 2022-23, according to new report from JMK Research and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

Report co-author Vibhuti Garg stated that battery storage can help India transition by storing excess renewable energy when it is not needed and then discharging it when it is.

Vibhuti says, "In Budget 2022-23, the government must offer essential funding for domestic manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries (LiB) as well as, for instance, offering duty rebates in sourcing the raw materials for LiB manufacturing."

The report finds automotive applications will account for 90 per cent of LiB demand, with annual capacity growing nearly 50-fold, from 2.3 gigawatt hours (GWh) in financial year (FY) 2021 to 104GWh by FY 2030.

The second phase of the faster adoption and manufacturing of hybrid and EV scheme (FAME-II), which aims to increase adoption of EVs and specifically electric two- and three-wheelers, is driving battery localization requirements and the setting up of battery assembly plants in India.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 02:06 PM IST