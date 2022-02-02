Budget 2022 lays foundation for growth in next 25 years, says Niti Aayog

Asserting that the Union Budget 2022 lays the foundation for the country's long-term growth in the next 25 years, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar stated that the government is taking all possible measures to ignite private investments, which will be the best bet to pull the economy out of the shadows of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rajiv Kumar said that the procedural bottlenecks related to the complicated process of disinvestment of CPSEs (central public sector enterprises) have been solved and the process will be more streamlined in the years to come.

''The Budget lays the foundation for India which we want to see in 2047 when we celebrate 100 years of our independence.

''This India will be at the frontier of new technologies and at the same time make the benefits of the growth available to all the people, especially to those at the bottom of the pyramid,'' added Kumar

'' The government is taking all the measures possible to ignite private investment, which will be our best bet to pull the economy out of the shadows of the pandemic,'' Kumar said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 07:06 PM IST