Budget 2022: Increase investment in digital infra in tier 2, 3 cities

India’s fintech sector has been on a progressive growth path for the past several years. The government’s push for creating a cashless economy has been a boost to the fintech sector. The exponential rise in fintech during the pandemic has been the silver lining in the cloud. However, to continue with the momentum gained during the pandemic, the fintech sector expects strong support from the government.

Increased investment in digital infrastructure in tier 2 and tier 3 cities

Digital connectivity is the backbone of the fintech industry. For the fintech industry to grow properly, digital connectivity is a prerequisite. From the upcoming Budget, one of the most important expectations is the investment in digital infrastructure in the smaller towns and rural areas of the country. This will help the fintech sector spread its roots and serve the most underbanked segments of the country.

Focus on cyber security

Anything connected to the internet is vulnerable to cyber threats. The fintech sector, due to the involvement of money, attracts the most attention from cybercriminals. This year, the fintech sector expects a higher focus on cyber security. Investment in cyber security and dispute resolution mechanisms is what the fintech sector is looking for in the Budget. This will boost the confidence of consumers and help the industry grow faster. Besides implementation on the infrastructure, the government also needs to pay attention to developing cyber security professionals with financial expertise. Awareness is one of the most important pillars of security. In Budget 2022, the government should announce schemes to tie up with startups to spread digital awareness.

Lower GST rates on financial services

Financial services attract some of the highest tax rates in the country. In the wake of the pandemic, the government should revise the GST rates on the financial services, especially for the fintech sector and those serving people ignored by conventional banking services. This will help fintech companies in providing affordable services to the customers already facing the financial brunt due to the pandemic and lockdown. Removal of Long Term Capital Gain (LTCG) taxes would be another welcome step for the fintech sector in the upcoming Budget.

Incentives to underbanked segments

Providing financial services is a risky business. It becomes even riskier when consumers with limited to no credit history are involved. Often these are the people who have been left out by the traditional banking system which relies on conventional methods of determining creditworthiness. Serving such consumers not only helps them gain immediate financial assistance but also opens the doors of conventional banking for them. Fintech companies expect incentives from the government to minimize their risk while catering to such customers. Tax breaks, lowered GST rates, ease in fundraising norms, etc could be some of the incentives government could provide in the upcoming Budget.

Faster license approvals and clearances

The ease of doing business has significantly improved in India over the past few years. This improvement reflects in the number of startups coming up in the country every year. However, the fintech sector still faces some hassles while obtaining licenses and clearances. Well, a lot of this has to do with the nature of work that the fintech companies are doing. However, the fintech companies are expecting some respite in this regard in the upcoming Budget. Relaxations in the FEMA norms would help the fintech companies raise foreign funds easily and thus further improve their ease of doing business.

Encourage R&D and usage of technology

Fintech is a rather new and growing sector. The sector requires a lot of studies and research to realize its full scope and utility. Micro-finance companies generally serve customers outside the traditional banking system; therefore, it is often very difficult to establish their creditworthiness. Technologies like AI and ML come to the aid of such companies. The inclusion of technologies in the financial system helps in expanding its customer base, providing improved customer experience, and enhancing security. However, technology comes at a price, which is often very high. The fintech sector expects the upcoming Budget to have provisions to encourage R&D in the fintech sector and incentivize the adoption of technology.

More clarity of cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has been the talk of the town in recent times. The fintech sector hopes that there will be further clarity on cryptocurrency in the upcoming Budget. The provision of a regulator in cryptocurrency is one of the expectations from the Budget.

(The writer is the founder of Financepeer, a Google-incubated edu fintech startup)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 12:37 PM IST