Budget 2022: Increase in trade infra spend to boost exports, says Crisil

An increase in budgetary allocation for creation of trade infra will boost exports, Crisil Research.

The research stated that the Budget 2022 should focus on developing infrastructure in shipping and logistics to reduce time and non-tariff costs.

"Exports in India have historically ridden the global growth wave.India also needs to consolidate the recently seen increase in share of industrial or investment goods in overall merchandise trade, stated Crisil Research.

"To tackle both these, the Budget's focus on developing infrastructure in shipping and logistics to reduce time and non-tariff costs of trading across borders will be imperative," the research said.

Besides, Crisil Research added that facilitating finance and insurance cover for exports should be another focal point of the budget.

Last year, after the budget, the Finance Ministry had announced 'grant-in-aid' infusion of Rs 1,650 crore for the National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) to underwrite Rs 33,000 crore of project exports in the FY22-26 period.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 09:49 PM IST