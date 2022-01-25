Budget 2022: Increase in custom duty on aluminium scrap from 2.5% to 10% is key expectation

Indian aluminium industry is expecting increase in custom duty on aluminium scrap from 2.5% to 10% for the Budget 2022.

The aluminium industry is struggling to revive itself over the last two years following the unprecedented Covid pandemic.

The basic custom duty on aluminium and aluminium scrap is not in line with other non-ferrous metals like Zink, lead, nickel and tin which is a huge disadvantage for domestic Aluminium producers.

The industry expects increase in tariff rate of basic custom duty or peak custom duty rate from existing 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

Primary aluminium industry is facing severe threat from the increasing import of Aluminium scrap. The share of scrap in total imports increased from 52 per cent in FY-16 to 66 per cent in FY-21. resulting in Forex Outgo of $2 billion (Rs 15,000 crore).

Currently, custom duty on Primary Aluminium is 7.5 per cent, Downstream Aluminium is 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent and Aluminium scrap is only 2.5 per cent.

