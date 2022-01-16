e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 05:33 PM IST

Budget 2022: ICRA suggests long-term finance at low rates for power, renewables

ICRA stated that incentives and relevant policy measures are needed to promote investments in the energy storage segment.
Agencies
Availability of adequate long-term financing at competitive rates is key in achieving India's renewable as well as sustainable goals, according to rating agency ICRA said in its pre-Budget expectations report.

ICRA stated that incentives and relevant policy measures are needed to promote investments in the energy storage segment.

The Centre must increase the production-linked incentives outlay for the manufacturers, to augment domesting manufacturing of solar modules, the agency said.

The agency stated that for power distribution companies, the budgetary allocation must be increased to improve transmission infrastructure.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 05:33 PM IST
