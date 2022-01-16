Budget 2022: ICRA suggests long-term finance at low rates for power, renewables

Availability of adequate long-term financing at competitive rates is key in achieving India's renewable as well as sustainable goals, according to rating agency ICRA said in its pre-Budget expectations report.

ICRA stated that incentives and relevant policy measures are needed to promote investments in the energy storage segment.

The Centre must increase the production-linked incentives outlay for the manufacturers, to augment domesting manufacturing of solar modules, the agency said.

The agency stated that for power distribution companies, the budgetary allocation must be increased to improve transmission infrastructure.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 05:33 PM IST