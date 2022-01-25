Budget 2022: Hike in premium exemption, indication on GST cut for insurers

An indication on reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on health insurance, giving infrastructure status to healthcare facilities, hiking tax deduction for insurance premium are the budget wish listed out by the insurance sector.

Senior industry officials urged the government to take steps to increase the insurance penetration in the country.

"Health insurance is an essential commodity and needs to be slotted in the five per cent GST tax slab to make it more affordable," stated Anup Rau, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance

According to Rau, increasing the tax deduction limit in Section 80D of the Income Tax Act - from Rs 25,000 to Rs 150,000 - can further help in penetration of health insurance.

The services by the healthcare providers don't fall under the GST radar while at the same time buyer of the health insurance product pays the same given a large portion of the coverage, said Yogesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Onsurity, an insurance-health tech startup.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 02:20 PM IST