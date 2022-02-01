Budget 2022: Govt to set up expert panel for PE/VC investment

To attract investment from venture capital and private equity players, the government stated that it will set up an expert committee to address regulatory issues faced by the industry.

The expert panel will suggest ''appropriate'' measures, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Venture capital and private equity invested more than Rs 5.5 lakh crore last year, added Sitharaman

''An expert committee will be set up to examine and suggest appropriate measures,'' she added.

Ashley Menezes, Partner and COO, ChrysCapital and Head – Regulatory Affairs, IVCA, said that the setting up of an expert committee to address the regulatory and other friction issues being faced by the PE industry is most welcome and much-needed step announced by the Finance Minister.

''This indicates that the government recognizes the contribution and role of the PE industry, both historically as well as for the future. This will provide a platform to address key issues faced and we look forward to having a constructive discussion with this committee,'' he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:16 PM IST