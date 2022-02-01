Budget 2022: Govt should include e-mobility in priority lending sectors

Every financial year, the Union Budget is one of the most awaited events. Given the much-needed economic recovery after three waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the industry stakeholders will watch this year’s Budget even more keenly. Every industry expects the Budget to deliver on the promise of a supportive policy regime. The electric mobility industry is no different.

Recently, the auto sector got a shot in the arm with guidelines for production linked incentive (PLI) scheme by the Government of India. The incentives are aimed to build the country’s self-reliance by promoting domestic manufacturing which is expected to be the preface to the Union Finance Budget 2022.

The Electric vehicles (EVs) industry forms a meaningful part of the auto industry. A recent report by JMK Research and Analytics suggests that the registration of electric vehicles in December 2021 was more than 50,000 units. Overall EV sales in December were 50,866 units, a whopping 240 percent year-on-year growth vis-a-via the corresponding month in 2020. However, a significant concern for the EV industry is the high production cost and the lack of financing options for both OEMs and consumers. Apart from this, insufficient charging infrastructure also comes in the rapid adoption of EVs.

The Union Budget can address these challenges by including e-mobility in priority lending sectors. This move will make it easy for OEMs to avail formal financing from banks and NBFCs and expand the production, marketing, and sales operations. As the players scale up their game, they will reduce their operational costs and make the products more affordable for the masses. Similar efforts on the retail financing front will help more consumers purchase EVs and join the bandwagon for more sustainable transport.

Another way to increase the adoption of e-mobility and boost local manufacturing is to subsidize the low-speed vehicles made with 100 percent local components. These vehicles have the potential to become the backbone for modern urban transport and last-mile logistics for many industries. To enable this subsidy transparently, it is important to implement a mandatory formal reporting structure for the production volume of low-speed vehicles. This structure can be based on the chassis number/serial numbers of produced vehicles.

As far as the lack of EV charging infrastructure is concerned, the Union Budget 2022 is an opportunity to address the issue via some specific tax rebates to the companies that build charging centres. This approach will encourage OEMs and third parties to invest in building the charging infrastructure. These investments have a long-term positive ripple effect across the value chain.

Last but not least, as increasing clean energy into the overall energy mix is a priority for the Government of India, the industry would welcome policy measures that encourage R&D investment in e-mobility. This initiative will help the EV industry bring forth compelling features that further propel the adoption.

Over the last five years, the Government of India has shown a clear intent to promote e-mobility among the masses and businesses. The clear vision and policy support have gotten the industry to a good start. However, the need of the hour is to do more of the same. So let us see what the Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, has in store for the sector.

(The writer is Executive Director, Detel-EV manufacturer)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:02 AM IST