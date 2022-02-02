Budget 2022: Govt earmarks Rs 3,050 cr to Ayush Ministry

The Ayush Ministry got a major boost in this year's budget allocation as an amount of Rs 3,050 crore was earmarked for the ministry. The Budget 2022-23 was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

The budget allocation will help the Ayush in the upgradation of its hospitals and dispensaries, support cultivation of medicinal plants and in many other areas including increase in export of value added items of medicinal plants, said the ministry in a statement.

The budget allocation for Champion Services Sector Scheme has been increased to Rs 60.22 crore from Rs 29.6 crore.

Considering the strength of Ayurveda, Yoga, and other traditional Indian system of medicine, the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM-WHO) in India is being setup and budgetary provisions have been made for the establishment of the centre.

Establishment of WHO (GCTM) in India will directly affect investment in the traditional medicine sector in India and will help emerge as a global leader with concerted efforts, the Ministry said.

The research councils, centre of excellence and autonomous bodies also got a fair boost in the budget as they were allotted Rs 1,870.1 crore, said the ministry.



