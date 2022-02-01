Budget 2022: Government to launch Ease of Doing Business 2.0

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will launch the next phase of Ease of Doing Business, known as 'Ease of Doing Business 2.0'.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament, the Finance Minister said the new phase would be guided by the active involvement of the states, digitization of manual processes and interventions, integration of the central and the state-level systems through IT bridges, single-point access for all citizen-centric services, and standardization and removal of overlapping compliances.

The Finance Minister said that it is the "endeavour of the government to improve productive efficiency of capital and human resources," and the Government will follow the idea of 'trust-based governance'.

Sitharaman pointed out that as a result of the government's strong commitment for 'minimum government and maximum governance, over 25,000 compliances were reduced and 1,486 Union laws were repealed in recent years.

The Finance Minister proposed to expand the scope of a single-window portal, PARIVESH to provide information to the applicants.

Sitharaman added States will be encouraged to adopt Unique Land Parcel Identification Number to facilitate IT-based management of land records as efficient use of land resources is a strong imperative.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:54 PM IST