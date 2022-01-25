Budget 2022: Global funds optimistic about 3 sectors; expect increased spend, sops

What are global funds expecting from the Union Budget 2022? What are the industries that are likely to benefit from the announcements of the Budget? India is the next superpower. It is expected to overtake Germany and Japan in real GDP in the next 10 years.

While we are bullish on the entire Indian economy, we think there are some investment opportunities that could be more attractive than others because of the Union Budget of 2022.

Like the rest of the world, things haven’t been too great for the Indian economy recently. The informal economy which was already hurting from demonetisation in 2016, was severely affected by the pandemic lockdowns.

Through various government relief measures, the middle and lower-income sections received some help. But most from these sections saw their incomes drop substantially or even drop to zero.

We expect the Union Budget of 2022 will provide several catalysts to India’s superpower quest. We believe three industries stand to benefit the most from expected announcements in the Budget.

Increased spending to benefit FMCGs, consumer durables

India’s biggest strength is its demographic dividend. Demographic dividend refers to the high proportion of the young population in the country.

Having a young population is great for economic activity. Young people have higher productivity and also tend to spend more than the older population.

Boosting spending is something that the government has actively focused on. In 2022, many are expecting tax reliefs that can boost spending thus increasing economic activity.

The industries that are expected to benefit the most from increased spending are FMCGs and consumer durables. If this plays out, FMCGs are likely to register higher revenues from the rural areas where consumer durables are likely to witness higher revenues from the urban areas.

However, high inflation could be a risk for these sectors. As inflation increases, the interest rates also go up. This means that saving and investing money in fixed deposits and bonds becomes more attractive than spending.

If spending falls sharply, less labour is required to meet the decreased demand and can further lead to an increase in the unemployment rate.

Sops to enhance existing incentives for realty

Real estate had a disappointing decade. Property prices hardly rose. Realty companies who had leveraged massively faced losses and some had to shut shop. But things are looking brighter for the sector now. Low-interest rates and more disposable income in the upper sections have triggered the revival of the real estate sector.

Many are expecting the government to introduce new measures and enhance the existing incentives for home buyers. These measures and enhancements are expected to keep real estate demand strong and realty companies can continue to produce and sell more inventory.

However, the biggest incentive for home buyers is low-interest rates on home loans. As the demand increases, inflation inches higher. A higher inflation ultimately results in higher interest rates on home loans and discourages borrowing.

Just like FMCGs and consumer durables industries, the real estate industry faces the biggest risk from high-interest rates caused by high inflation.

Transition to EVs

India has the third-largest road network in the world. Hence, it is not surprising that two- and four-wheelers are the most preferred vehicles in the country. However, the industry is dominated by petrol and diesel vehicles. These are also called internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

It is well-established now that electric vehicles (EVs) are better than ICE vehicles for the environment. Hence governments around the world are incentivising industries and citizens to transition to EVs.

The Indian government and many state governments have already rolled out a number of incentives for the producers and buyers of vehicles.

Many encouraging statements by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Transport, have been reported in the last few months that highlight India’s urgency about the EV transition. This has given hopes to announcements of more serious incentives to quick the transition to EVs in India. The Union Budget of 2022 is the perfect platform to make these announcements.

Conclusion

While we are extremely bullish on the India growth story, we believe the FMCGs, consumer durables, real estate and electric vehicles industries are set to have a great 2022.

(The writer is Co-Founder & Chief Investment Officer at Hedonova-US Based Hedge Fund)

