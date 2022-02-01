Budget 2022 gives renewed thrust to new-age businesses for $5 tn economy

The government outlined a tech-driven Union Budget to fast-track the goal of achieving a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

In a significant move to bring cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) under a tax net, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 30 per cent tax on any income from the transfer of virtual digital assets, specifying that no deductions and exemptions will be allowed.

There will also be a 1 per cent tax deducted at source (TDS) on the payments made for the transfer of digital assets.

The government announced to bring India's own digital currency by the RBI next year that will be based on Blockchain technology.

"Digital rupee to be issued using Blockchain and other technologies by the RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy," said Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2022-23 speech.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:30 PM IST