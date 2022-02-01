e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

Budget 2022 gives massive Capex support to economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase the capital budget outlay by over 35 per cent. |

India's Federal Budget 2022-23 has earmarked a massive budgetary outlay of Rs 7.50 lakh crore for FY 2022-23.

In her Budget speech to Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase the capital budget outlay by over 35 per cent.

"The outlay for capital expenditure in the Union Budget is being stepped up sharply by 35.4 per cent from Rs 5.54 lakh crore in the current year to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in 2022-23," Sitharaman said.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, Sitharaman added that the capital expenditure has thus increased to more than 2.2 times the expenditure of 2019-20 and it would be 2.9 per cent of GDP in 2022-23.

Besides, the Finance Minister highlighted the role of capital investments in ensuring speedy and sustained economic revival and consolidation by creating employment opportunities.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:48 PM IST
