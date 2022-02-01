Budget 2022: From no change in income-tax slabs to e-passport roll out, here's full speech of Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the country's economic growth is expected at 9.2 per cent in the current financial year, on the back of a sharp rebound in the economy.

She also said virtuous cycle of investment is expected to revive on account of capex (capital expenditure) and crowd in private investment.

"Government focus since 2014 is on poor and marginalised. The government strives to provide necessary ecosystem to middle class," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech 2022-23.

In five big infrastructure projects, the government has proposed expanding highways in the country by 25,000 kilometres, an additional Rs 48,000 crore in the PM housing scheme, and boosting infrastructure development in the North East.

The Finance Minister also announced the auction of 5G spectrum in 2022; proposed setting up 75 digital banking units in 75 districts; announced a national programme for mental health, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Giving clarity on taxation of cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets, Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a 30 per cent tax on income from transactions in such assets. Also, to bring such assets under the tax net, she proposed a 1 per cent TDS (tax deducted at source) on transactions in such asset classes above a certain threshold.

Meanwhile, Belying expectations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not tinker with the personal income tax rates in the Budget for 2022-23.

Check out the full speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 01:51 PM IST