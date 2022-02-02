Budget 2022 for making India self-reliant, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the post-pandemic world was on the cusp of change and it was imperative for India to change at a rapid pace to emerge as a self-reliant nation.

Addressing a symposium on 'Atmanirbhar Arthavyavastha' (self-reliant economy) organised by the BJP, he listed out initiatives announced in the union budget such as vibrant border villages, plans to introduce 5G technology, schemes for the farm sector and asserted that the fundamentals of the economy were strong and the nation was moving in the right direction.

"In 2013-14, public investment was at just Rs 1.87 lakh crore. In this year's budget, we have pegged it at Rs 7.5 lakh crore. This is a four-fold increase from the UPA years," Modi stated in his virtual address.

Modi said his government's "effective" policies have led to increase in the GDP to Rs 2.30 lakh crore from Rs 1.10 lakh crore seven years ago, exports have almost doubled to 4.70 lakh crore from Rs 2.50 lakh crore in 2013-14 and forex reserves have shot up to US$ 630 billion from US$ 275 billion.

The prime minister said the focus of the union budget was on providing basic amenities to the poor, middle class and youth and his government was working on the saturation coverage of basic facilities.

"Our government has increased the price and size of these houses so that there is space for education for children. Out of this, most of the houses are in the name of women," the prime minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 08:37 PM IST