Budget 2022: Focus on multimodal hubs and their connectivity to railways a welcome step

The Finance Minister did not give in to populism even in light of a mini-election of sorts, and for that itself she deserves to be applauded. Listening to her Budget speech was like sitting in a meeting where long-term future strategy and plans are being outlined rather than immediate ones. Statistics were in short supply, with only a few numerical targets being specified. The focus has been the use of Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) for seamless experience to customers, be it transportation, farming, education, healthcare, banking, or other sectors.

The focus on multimodal hubs and their connectivity to railways is a welcome step.

The speech carefully mentioned the introduction of 400 new Vande Bharat Express trains in the next three years, and not the manufacture of 400. By no stretch of imagination can 400 new rakes be manufactured, seeing that currently only the Integral Coach Factory is manufacturing these rakes and little progress has been made at the other two units. Scaling up of manufacture of sub-assemblies for the train would also take time since the number of players is limited. As for trains, if one rake runs from point A to B and, after a gap, point B to C, they could qualify as two trains.

The writer is former member, Railway Board.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:32 AM IST