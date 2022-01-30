Budget 2022: FAIRA seeks Centre to bring down short-term capital gains tax

The Federation of All India Real Estate Association (FAIRA) representing the real estate industry has sought the Centre to offer sops during the budget 2022 stating a boom in the sector would also increase tax collection.

AIRA National President A Hendry stated that the real estate sector accounts for eight per cent of the gross domestic product and was also the second largest employment provider after agriculture.

''If the forthcoming budget can offer sops to make investment in housing more attractive, the real estate sector will boom,'' Hendry said.

AIRA sought a separate provision allowing deduction of principal repayment up to Rs 2 lakh would provide higher tax benefits to home buyers; removal of restriction on setting off the loss from real estate properties against other heads of income.

FAIRA also urged the Centre to bring down the short-term capital gains tax from 30 per cent to 20 per cent and to increase the home loan interest deduction from Rs two lakh to Rs 5 lakh for tax rebate.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 05:12 PM IST