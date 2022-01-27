Budget 2022: Experts exhort Centre to regulate crypto trades

As Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the annual Budget 2022 on February 1, experts have called for regulation of cryptocurrencies and exhorted the government to treat them as capital assets with a "reasonable" tax regime.

The government was expected to introduce a Bill titled "The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021" to regulate cryptocurrencies in the Winter session of the Parliament but did not do so.

It is now expected to be tabled in the Parliament during the Budget session that starts on January 1 and ends on April 8.

Pratik Gauri, CEO, and Founder, 5ire stated that the government has a responsibility to protect people from investments that are sensationalized, and while risk-taking is every investor's right, a measured hand where investment and holding parties responsible go hand-in-hand.

"Taxation and regulation of investment falls under its purview and I think, thus far the government has done a remarkable job of balancing the need to encourage investment for innovation and the restriction on gaining from wild speculation," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while virtually addressing a summit of the World Economic Forum on January 17, had called for a synchronized global action to regulate cryptocurrencies.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 03:23 PM IST