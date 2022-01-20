Budget 2022: EV makers seek incentives for exports, PLIs to small players

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) has urged the Centre to provide some incentives -- in the form of subsidies -- on exports of affordable small cars and scooters from India in the Union Budget 2022 to be tabled in the Parliament on February 1.

The electric mobility sector is a large space that Indian industries can capture before international players invade the market with "cheaper contraptions", stated SMEV DG, Sohinder Gill.

SMEV sought amendment in the PLI scheme by qualifying all MSMEs in the automobile and auto components making business.

Gill said, "Around the world, the craze for bigger SUVs and higher-powered motorcycles is slowly veining towards compact and smaller electric cars and scooters.

