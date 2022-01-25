Budget 2022: Education sector seeks ease of access to loans, lower interest rates, longer moratoriums

We must be realistic in our expectations from the Union Budget for the Education Sector. We are still in the middle of the pandemic. The government’s priorities will be the allocation of resources for healthcare and Industry. The most likely scenario is that the education sector will receive budgetary allocations along the same lines as 2021.

However, the Union Budget is an opportunity to move from just resource allocation towards a more sustainable framework for the education sector. The National Education Policy (NEP) has set clear targets for the education sector. It has also set an aggressive timeframe for the sector to achieve these targets.

The private education sector accounts for 47 percent of all school going students in India. Given the even balance of students between the private and public sectors, there needs to be a collaborative framework that helps the country achieve the goals set by NEP.

Incentivising private investment and resource allocation into education can accelerate progress and create a more sustainable educational environment with reduced dependency on government resources. A few areas where the government’s immediate focus and attention can be directed are:

Increasing Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER):

NEP 2020 aims for the GER to be 100 percent by 2030 at the secondary level. The primary challenge is the lack of access to physical and digital infrastructure. Students from rural and semi-urban areas are particularly affected.

Providing incentives for private investment in these areas can go a long way in closing the gaps in the current government infrastructure. Some of the steps that the government can take in this regard include ease of access to loans, lower interest rates and longer moratoriums. These steps would encourage capital investment from more private entities into the education sector and serve to increase GER in line with NEP.

Focus on digital iInfrastructure

Overall digital penetration should be top priority for the government. Specific to education, the National Education Technology Forum (NEFT) is due to be set up in April 2022. The purpose of NEFT is to institutionalise and disseminate best practices on the use of technology in education. There is tremendous potential for collaboration within the ambit of NEFT.

Including private companies in the process of producing digital content will ensure that content is relevant and practical. It will also go a long way in bridging the skill gaps between academics and industry. In addition, leveraging skilled teachers from the private education sector to make the content relatable for students will ensure that learners engage with the content in a positive manner. These partnerships will enhance the quality and cognition of digital content and benefit the maximum number of students.

Access to digital content will play a key role in transforming our educational landscape. At present, the majority of government schools and private institutions lack the necessary hardware infrastructure to implement these changes. Incentivising industries to provide support in the form of hardware will increase penetration of required devices in schools. These incentives can be for equipment manufacturers for providing direct support to schools. Providing sops for companies to use CSR funds towards strengthening hardware infrastructure in schools is another option that can be explored.

Focus on vocational Education

The NEP aims to expose at least 50 percent of all students to some form of vocational education by 2025. This is another area where we need to go beyond funding and provide the right environment for schools and industries to collaborate.

Providing incentives to industries for setting up and operating skill labs in schools will accelerate the process. Local partnerships will benefit students and surrounding industries. The imminent arrival of the 4 percent Industrial revolution makes this an urgent task. Having skills beyond academics is key for our students to navigate the job markets of the future.

Education is on the cusp of radical change. For our students to succeed we need to expand the pool of resources, funding, and talent beyond budgetary allocations. Only through a successful partnership of government and industry can ensure that we achieve the ambitious goals of NEP. The Union Budget 2022 can be the vehicle to create such a mutually beneficial environment in education.

(The writer is President, The Narayana Group)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:01 PM IST