Budget 2022: Dalal Street looks for abolition of Securities Transaction Tax

The biggest positive trigger for Dalal Street in the upcoming Union Budget 2022 could be any abolition of Securities Transaction Tax (STT).

Market participants will look forward to re-examination of laws dealing with withholding tax on dividends, withdrawal of LTCG on all equity schemes, removing tax arbitrage between mutual funds, stated Mehta Group in its report.

The report said that the Budget should introduce standard deduction for additional expenditure incurred by salaried class to meet communication and infrastructure requirements and the government should consider increasing the limit of interest deduction paid on home loans as the pandemic has accelerated demand for bigger new homes to accommodate working space.

The theme of the Budget will continue to revolve around Covid-19 (increase in healthcare spending) and the government is expected to focus on stepping up spending in priority sectors such as healthcare, the social sector, education and support to sectors like hospitality, retail, aviation, infrastructure, agriculture, construction and housing, the report said.

The report further said that the government should consider curtailing the scope of transactions covered under TDS compliances, relaxations to non-resident taxpayers in return filing compliances where taxes have been appropriately withheld.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 04:19 PM IST