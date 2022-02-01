Budget 2022: Corporate affairs ministry gets higher allocation of Rs 733 cr for next fiscal year

The corporate affairs ministry will get a higher allocation of Rs 733.02 crore in the next financial year starting from April 1 as compared to the amount set aside in 2021-22.

In the Union Budget 2022-23, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the amount allocated for the ministry includes revenue component of Rs 692.52 crore and capital component of Rs 40.50 crore.

The total amount is about 11 per cent more than the revised estimates for the current financial year ending March 31, 2022, added Sitharaman.

For the ongoing fiscal year, the allocation was Rs 712.13 crore and the same was later revised to Rs 659.75 crore.

According to the budget document, out of the total allocation of Rs 733.02 crore for the next financial year, an amount of Rs 58.02 crore would be for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and Rs 46 crore for the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 05:16 PM IST