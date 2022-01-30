Budget 2022: Clarity needed on crypto taxation, hike in 80C limit, duty rationalisation on EVs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her fourth Union Budget on February 1 as all eyes would be on how the government balances out populist measures.

While Indian corporates are expecting some key announcements , as individual taxpayers are expecting some more disposable income in their hands to invest and consume more.

On direct taxes, 80C deduction available up to Rs 1.5 lakh a year be revised upwards significantly. As web 3.0 unfolds, crypto assets encompassing a wide array of digital assets like non fungible tokens, wrapped asset token etc, will gain tremendous traction.

The burden of the long-term capital gains tax (LTCG), introduced vide Finance Act 2018, has somewhat dented investor confidence.

Corporates are expecting that the entire amount, or an appropriate proportion of expenditure incurred for helping the society and employee welfare during COVID-19 will be allowed as deductible expenditure.

In indirect taxes, rationalisation of Customs duty structure for EV and ancillary components, renewable energy generation devices and related components is likely.

Budget allocations for the expansion of the PLI scheme for sectors such as leather and laminates; additional incentive schemes will lure companies into setting up additional manufacturing in sectors that were not the focus in previous budgets.

