e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Budget 2022: Any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%, says FM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2022: Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

Budget 2022: Centre to borrow Rs 11.6 lakh cr in FY 2023 to meet expenditure requirement

Agencies
Total market borrowings of the government for 2022-23 are estimated to stand at Rs 11,58,719 crore, according to the Budget document. / Representational Image | File photo

Total market borrowings of the government for 2022-23 are estimated to stand at Rs 11,58,719 crore, according to the Budget document. / Representational Image | File photo

Advertisement

The government will borrow about Rs 11.6 lakh crore from the market in 2022-23 to meet its expenditure requirement.

This is nearly Rs 2 lakh crore higher than the current year's Budget estimate of Rs 9.7 lakh crore.

Total market borrowings of the government for 2022-23 are estimated to stand at Rs 11,58,719 crore, according to the Budget document.

The Revised Estimates for the same for 2021-22 are Rs 8,75,771 crore, as against the Budget Estimates of Rs 9,67,708 crore.

Gross borrowing includes repayment of past loans. The government raises money from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:21 PM IST
Advertisement