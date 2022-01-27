Budget 2022: Aluminium industry seeks reduction in basic custom duty

Aluminium industry is seeking reduction in basic custom duty and correction of inverted duty structure on critical raw materials for the Budget 2022.

The Aluminium Association of India (AAI) has written to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking intervention and support to tide over this challenging phase.

"Aluminium plays a vital role in the nation's economy, and its importance in energy security, infrastructure, national defence, aerospace, automobile, rural electrification, electricity transmission & distribution, packaging, consumer products etc. make them sectors of strategic importance to the country," the letter said.

The Aluminium Industry has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the industry appreciates the commitment of the Government to help the industry to sustain this challenging phase.

AAI has sought increasing tariff rate of basic custom duty (peak custom duty rate) for Chapter-76 (Aluminium & articles) from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

AAI is also increase in basic custom duty on Aluminium scrap (HS Code 7602) at par with primary metal to proposed 10 per cent.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 04:34 PM IST