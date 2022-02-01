Budget 2022-23: Industry experts say budget focuses on key themes of energy transition and climate action

In a bid to push the climate change schemes to meet 2030 and 2070 greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a slew of proposals including the issuance of sovereign bonds to fund green infrastructure. ‘’India will issue sovereign bonds to fund green infrastructure and the funds will be utilised for projects that reduce the economy's carbon intensity. In FY23, sovereign green bonds will be a part of the government's borrowing programme. It will be used in public-sector projects in the future,’’ said FM.

Industry experts explained that green bonds are debt instruments that are used to raise money to fund projects that have a positive impact on the environment and climate among other things. Essar Capital Director, Prashant Ruia asserted that today’s budget is “a blueprint budget with a nice touch of green". "A massive hike in public investment will be the booster dose to restart corporate investments. The infrastructure allocation with a focus on technology will generate employment & help transform tomorrow," he said.

FM also announced plans for coal gasification projects. Amounting to endeavour towards clean energy, the Finance Minister stated the redressal to air pollution and stubble burning. The Centre is set to grant support to 5-7% biomass pellets in coal-based thermal power plants.

"In order to support domestic manufacturing of solar panels for meeting the target of 280 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, Rs 19,500 crore for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for high-efficiency modules with priority to fully integrated units will be made in 2022-23,’’ said FM.

Mjunction Services limited MD Vinaya Verma said, ‘’Following India's Net Zero commitment articulated at the COP26 summit, this year's Union Budget speech rightly focuses on the key themes of energy transition and climate action. The announcement of the setting up of four pilot projects for coal gasification and conversion of coal into chemicals highlights the country's stance that there should be mindful utilisation of resources.’’

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 10:21 PM IST