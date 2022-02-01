Budget 2022-23: FM bets big on PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to push economic development and achieve sustainable development

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget proposals on Tuesday said the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan was a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development and would be driven by seven engines — roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure — with all seven engines pulling forward the economy in unison.

These engines would be supported by the complementary roles of energy transmission, IT communication, bulk water and sewerage, and social infrastructure, she said.

The scope of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will encompass seven engines for economic transformation, seamless multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency. It will also include infrastructure developed by state governments as per the master plan. The four focus areas will be — planning; financing, including through innovative ways; use of technology; and speedier implementation. The projects related to these seven engines in the national infrastructure pipeline will be aligned with the PM Gati Shakti framework.

The touchstone of the master plan will be the world-class modern infrastructure and logistics synergy among different modes of movement and location of projects. This will help raise productivity and accelerate economic growth as well as development. The PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for expressways will be formulated in 2022-23.

CII Vice President Pawan Munjal said the focus on infrastructure would not only improve the quality of lives and generate jobs but would also help Indian industry become globally competitive.

Sitharaman said that the plan would facilitate the faster movement of people and goods. She added that the National Highway network would be expanded by 25,000km in 2022-’23. Further, Rs 20,000 crore would be mobilised to complement public resources. Moreover, 100 PM Gati Shakti cargo terminals will be developed over the next three years.

The data exchange among all mode operators will be brought on a unified logistics interface platform designed for application programming interface. This will provide for efficient movement of goods, reduce logistics costs and time in moving freight; assist just-in-time inventory management and eliminate tedious documentation.

Contracts for multimodal logistics parks in four locations will be awarded in FY23, the minister said, and the railways will enhance logistics services for small farmers and MSMEs.

FICCI President Sanjiv Mehta said that the much higher allocation for capital expenditure would have a multiplier effect on the economy and help in sustaining the higher pace of growth. “Higher investments in the core sectors will lead to greater demand across industries, push up the capacity utilisation rates and consequential private capex, create more jobs and through higher incomes, reinforce greater consumption and demand. This is the virtuous cycle of growth we need, and the budget has clearly delivered on preparing the economy on the same,” he opined.

Colliers India Managing Director Shyam Arumugam said that the Gati Shakti Masterplan for expressways, 100 new cargo terminals for multi-nodal logistics, and development of urban metro systems would give a big boost to new warehousing and logistics facilities across the country. “The government also plans to launch ‘Ease of Doing Business 2.0.’ This should include more dynamic aspects and make India a more investment friendly destination,” Arumugam added.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:05 PM IST