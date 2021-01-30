Budget 2021: When, where, and how to watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the eighth Budget of the PM Modi-led government on February 1 (Monday).
Sitharaman, who will present her third Budget, had earlier promised a "never before" like Union Budget as the government looks to steer the pandemic-battered economy and push growth.
Here's when, where, and how to watch Sitharaman's Budget speech:
When to watch
Date and day: February 1, Monday
Time: 11 am
Where and how to watch
To watch Sitharaman present the Budget on Monday, one can check the live updates on Finance Ministry and Press Information Bureau's Twitter handle.
The Budget speech will also be live telecast on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, and Doordarshan TV.
Alternatively, one can also watch the live telecast on the YouTube channel. Check out the links here - Rajya Sabha TV, Lok Sabha TV, Doordarshan National, and Press Information Bureau.
One can also catch Sitharaman's Budget speech on the newly-launched Union Budget App on Play Store and App Store.
For more updates and highlights of Budget 2021, stay tuned to The Free Press Journal.
Budget Session
The Budget Session commenced on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of Parliament amid opposition parties boycotting the event.
The Economic Survey was also tabled in both Houses during the 30-minute sitting after paying obituary references.
Both, the President's address as well as the Economic Survey was tabled first in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by opposition parties against the three farm laws.
The session is being held in two parts this year due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to conclude on February 15 while the second part will commence on March 8 and is expected to end on April 8.
Given the Covid-19 outbreak, Parliament will sit in two shifts. The morning session is dedicated to the Rajya Sabha while the Lok Sabha will sit in the evening.
The Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the Lok Sabha will sit from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Zero Hour and Question Hour will also be held.
