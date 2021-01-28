Budget 2021: What is Section 80C and 80D? Here's all you need to know

Still wondering what are these tax deductions? Here's all you need to know as a taxpayer;

Section 80C

Section 80C allows a taxpayer to earn tax deduction benefits up to Rs. 1.5 lakh in a year. Under this section, you can invest in Employees Provident Fund, Public Provident Fund, Equity Linked Saving Schemes, Unit-Linked Insurance Plans, five-year fixed deposits, National Savings Certificates, to name a few. While the instruments are different from the eachother, one ought to invest depending on the requirement, risk appetite and returns expectation. You can also earn the benefits through your child's paid tution fees (only up to two children).

Section 80D

While Section 80C is popular for availing these benefits, Section 80D allows tax deduction benefits up to Rs. 25,000 and Rs 50,000 for senior citizens for health insurance premium paid for self or dependent family members that includes spouse and children. An additional deduction of Rs. 25,000 for health insurance premium paid for your non-senior citizen parents and up to Rs. 50,000 for senior citizen parents can also be availed.