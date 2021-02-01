Budget 2021: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on February 1, 2021

Budget boosts infra spending:

The market cheered as the Finance Minister presented the budget on expected lines. The budget has all the ingredients, crucial to fuel the growth. FM has boosted infrastructure investment. FM also announced the expansion of the fiscal deficit to increase government spending.

In addition, a new Development Finance Institution (DFI) will be set up. It will be crucial to fund infrastructure projects.

Establishing DFI was a long pending demand. And, it is a major development in our opinion. The government has planned an investment of Rs 111 lakh crore under the national infrastructure pipeline (NIP). The investments are spreading across 2020-25. DFI would be helpful to streamline the infra and ensure timely completion of the projects.

Healthy trends in tractor sales :

Tractor sales in the country continue to remain buoyant in January.

Leading tractor manufacturer, Escorts, has presented a strong set of numbers. Domestic tractor sales for the company were up 45.6% in January to 8,510 units. Exports grew by 134% to 511 units during the month. The company reported overall sales growth of 48.8% in January to 9,021 units.

The strong tractor market is a crucial indicator. It showcases the robust trends in the rural market. The ongoing farmer agitation could also have heightened tractor demand.

Tractor demand was in a strong upcycle well before the pandemic had started. Even post-pandemic, it was the first segment of the vehicle industry to pick up.

The growth numbers, in our opinion, are expected to remain strong in the coming months. The lower base effect of lockdown is likely to kick in soon.