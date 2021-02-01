Budget 2021: Sitharaman allocates Rs 3,726 cr for India's first digital census

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday allocated Rs 3,726 crore for India's upcoming census. Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament, she said that the government has allocated the sum for what would also be India's first digital census.
As a part of its efforts to extend social security benefits to a greater number of people, the the government also proposed setting up of a portal to collect information on gig-workers, building and construction workers, and others. Sitharaman said that this would enable them to easily avail benefits like health, credit (easy financing), food and so on.
"2021 is the year of many important milestones for our history. I mention a few of these: It is the 75th year of Independence; 60 years of Goa’s accession to India; 50 years of the 1971 India-Pakistan War; it will be 4 the year of the 8th Census of Independent India; it will also be India’s turn at the BRICS Presidency; the year for our Chandrayaan-3 Mission; and the Haridwar Maha Kumbh," Sitharaman had noted at the beginning of her presentation.
Nearly a year ago, the Central government had announced that India's new census will be carried out in 2021, giving the beginning of March as the reference date.
"The central government hereby declares that a census of the population of India shall be taken during the year 2021. The reference date for the census shall, except for the state of Jammu and Kashmir and snow bound non-synchronous areas of states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, be 00.00 hours of the first day of March, 2021," a Home Ministry notification had said at the time.
Later in the year, Home Minister Amit Shah explained that the census data would be collected through a mobile app this time. Referring to the 2021 census, he had said that the data would help in future planning of the country, especially for development initiatives and welfare schemes, and it will be a 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation) exercise.
