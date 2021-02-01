Budget 2021: Sitharaman allocates Rs 3,726 cr for India's first digital census

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday allocated Rs 3,726 crore for India's upcoming census. Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament, she said that the government has allocated the sum for what would also be India's first digital census.

As a part of its efforts to extend social security benefits to a greater number of people, the the government also proposed setting up of a portal to collect information on gig-workers, building and construction workers, and others. Sitharaman said that this would enable them to easily avail benefits like health, credit (easy financing), food and so on.

"2021 is the year of many important milestones for our history. I mention a few of these: It is the 75th year of Independence; 60 years of Goa’s accession to India; 50 years of the 1971 India-Pakistan War; it will be 4 the year of the 8th Census of Independent India; it will also be India’s turn at the BRICS Presidency; the year for our Chandrayaan-3 Mission; and the Haridwar Maha Kumbh," Sitharaman had noted at the beginning of her presentation.