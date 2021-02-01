Budget 2021: No change in personal income tax slabs in Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget this time

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2021, the government did not make any change in the personal income tax slabs this time.

However, Sitharaman in her Budget presentation proposed to increase the threshold for tax audit from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore albeit for those transacting 95% digitally.

Sitharaman on Monday reduced the time limit for reopening of income tax assessment cases to three years from six years, while for serious tax fraud cases where concealment of income is Rs 50 lakh or more it would be 10 years.