Budget 2021: New developments in Nirmala Sitharaman's speech that investors should be aware of

A few provisions of the budget 2021 are important for the common man. We list a few changes here that retail investors should be aware of.

The budget 2021 has been on expected lines with growth being the sole focus of it. For a common man, no tweak in the taxes was the biggest relief. The government also adopted a few other relief measures for the benefit of the common man.

For senior citizens :

The government has extended a massive relief to senior citizens above the age of 75 years. This group of citizens, who only have a pension and interest income is exempted from filing their income tax returns.

But, it is not clear whether the dividend income, as well as equity returns, will be exempted from tax or not. The budget fine print is likely to provide greater clarity.