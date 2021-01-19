Budget 2021: ICAI suggests Centre should raise PPF limit to Rs lakh, section 80C to Rs 2.5 lakh

As the Union Budget is around the corner, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in its pre-memorandum recommended the Centre to increase the annual limit for contribution of PPF to Rs 3 lakh. The current limit is Rs 1.5 lakh, reported CNBC-TV18.

ICAI has also asked the Centre to increase the maximum limit for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act to Rs 2.5 lakh which at present is Rs 1.5 lakh.

Increase of the ceiling of PPF may boost increasing the savings of individuals and is necessary for keeping in view the rate of inflation. It will also show an anti-inflationary impact on the economy, said ICAI.